More problems for Barca as Aguero ruled out for 10 weeks
Aguero’s problem comes after a final season with City blighted by injuries, limiting him to only seven Premier League starts
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks, the club said on Monday, deepening the Catalans’ troubles ahead of the new season following Lionel Messi’s shock departure.
Aguero, a close friend of Messi and his international team mate with Argentina, joined Barca as a free agent in June after 10 years with Manchester City.
Barca’s statement said Aguero, 33, had injured a tendon in his right calf muscle and would be out for around 10 weeks, meaning he will not make his debut until Oct. 17 at the earliest, when they host Valencia in La Liga.
Aguero’s problem comes after a final season with City blighted by injuries, limiting him to only seven Premier League starts.
Barcelona Ronald Koeman is now short of striking options for his team’s opening league game against Real Sociedad on Sunday, with Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay his only available forwards.
Messi is reportedly finalising a move to Paris St Germain a day after his teary farewell from Barca, who could not afford to sign him to a new contract.
-
Football
More problems for Barca as Aguero ruled out for...
Aguero’s problem comes after a final season with City blighted... READ MORE
-
Football
Fans outside Messi's house 'devastated' over...
Messi said on Sunday that PSG was "a possibility" but that he had not ... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE Football: 50 years of achievements
The UAE was among the fastest countries, if not the fastest, to... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Indian athletes to return from...
Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Residents can fly with GDRFA...
Airline representatives will check for GDRFA approvals and test... READ MORE
-
Telecom
UAE: 2G mobile network to shut in December 2022
The announcement regarding the same has been made by the... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai Marina Metro Station renamed Sobha Realty
The RTA has initiated signage changes, as well as the necessary... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Behind the scenes of Emirates' Burj...
At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA
8 August 2021
News
UAE residents start receiving new Emirates ID cards