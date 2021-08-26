Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Messi's PSG to face Guardiola's Man City in Champions League group stage

Reuters/London
Filed on August 26, 2021
Lionel Messi and PSG president Nasser Al-Al-Khelaifi hold Messi's jersey. (AP)

Barcelona were drawn in Group E with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv


Lionel Messi’s new club Paris St Germain will play Manchester City, managed by the Argentine’s former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, after being drawn together in Champion’s League Group A on Thursday.

Messi joined Qatar-owned PSG, who will also face Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Belgium’s Club Brugge, from Barcelona this month.

Abu Dhabi-owned City lost last season’s final to Premier League rivals Chelsea, who were drawn in Group H against Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo.

Real Madrid will play Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol in Group D while Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were together in Group B with former winners Porto and AC Milan.

Barcelona were drawn in Group E with Bayern Munich, Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Manchester United will have another meeting with Spain’s Villarreal, a repeat of this year’s Europa League final, in Group F along with Atalanta and Young Boys.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /sport/football/barca-real-dumped-out-of-copa-del-rey macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 