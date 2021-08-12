Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens
Messi, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi’s transfer to French club Paris St Germain included a payment in cryptocurrency fan tokens, a source close to the matter said, providing another big name endorsement for new digital assets.
Messi, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris St Germain (PSG), with an option for a third year, on Tuesday.
Paris St Germain (PSG) said in a statement the tokens included in his “welcome package”, or signing on fee, had been provided by Socios.com who are the club’s fan token provider.
The club did not state what percentage of the deal comprised the tokens but said he had received a “large number”. It has also not disclosed the overall financial package.
Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs. Among the clubs to launch tokens this year are English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan.
Like bitcoin and other digital currencies, fan tokens can be traded on exchanges. They also share in common with other cryptocurrencies a tendency for wild price swings, leading some financial regulators to issue warnings to investors.
PSG said there had been high volume of trading of its fan tokens after reports of Messi’s move to the club emerged.
“The hype surrounding the latest signings in the club’s busy summer transfer window created a huge surge of interest in $PSG Fan Tokens, with trading volumes exceeding $1.2 billion in the days preceding the move,” it said.
The fan tokens’ price moves can have little connection to on-field performance or results.
PSG’s token, which has a market capitalisation of about $52 million, soared over 130% in just five days amid speculation over Messi’s arrival to an all-time high of over $60 on Tuesday. They were last down 10% at about $40, according to the CoinMarketCap website.
-
Football
Kepa the hero as Chelsea win Super Cup 6-5 on...
Extra time had ended 1-1 at Belfast’s Windsor Park stadium,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Double quarantine for Olympians...
The Australian Olympic Committee slammed the 28-day isolation period... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi aims to fulfil PSG’s Champions League ...
Thousands of PSG fans dare to believe their team would now deliver... READ MORE
-
Cricket
West Indies ‘starting from scratch’...
However, whether the conditions favour the faster bowlers or spinners,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 1,404...
The country has conducted 68.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Perseid meteor shower in UAE tonight: How to watch
The annual occurrence can be viewed in a dark, moonless sky, and up... READ MORE
-
News
One year of Abraham Accords: 'UAE a significant...
The two countries' relationship stems from common interests, said the ... READ MORE
-
Government
World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring...
'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow' READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown