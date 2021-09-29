Messi scores first goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
Lionel Messi gave Paris St Germain fans what they came for as he helped them beat visitors Manchester City 2-0 in their Champions League clash with his first goal for his new club on Tuesday.
The Argentine forward, who joined PSG on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona, found the top corner in the second half to add to Idrissa Gueye’s early first-half opener and put the capital club top of Group A on four points.
Leo Messi's first goal for @PSG_English and look how much it means to the whole squad pic.twitter.com/DfLOt6M2p7— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 28, 2021
Messi had been quiet on his fourth appearance for PSG until he netted on the counter as his link up play with their France striker Kylian Mbappe bore fruit.
After two games, City are third on three points, one point behind PSG and Club Brugge, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1 away.
Meanwhile, Sebastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as Moldovan club Sheriff stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday to continue their strong start to their first Champions League campaign.
Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give newcomer Sheriff their second consecutive victory.
Messi has now scored 7 goals against Manchester City in the Champions League #UCL pic.twitter.com/HrIRlaSUON— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 28, 2021
They lead Group D with six points, three more than Madrid and five more than both Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan, which drew 0-0 in Ukraine in the other group match.
Sheriff beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their opener at home, while Madrid won 1-0 at Inter.
Mohamed Salah struck twice as Liverpool sauntered to a 5-1 victory against injury-struck Porto to seize command of a daunting looking Champions League Group B on Tuesday.
A tricky-looking fixture on paper was negotiated with ease by Liverpool who were far superior in every department and helped by a woeful display from Porto keeper Diogo Costa.
Porto were dealt a blow before kickoff as captain and centre back Pepe was injured in the warmup and the hosts were further handicapped when midfielder Otavio lasted only 13 minutes before hobbling off with a hamstring injury.
RESULTS— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 28, 2021
Sheriff stun Madrid, Messi inspires Paris, Liverpool win in style...
Performance of the night?#UCL
Liverpool took ruthless advantage with Salah tapping in after a mistake by Costa after 17 minutes and they doubled their lead just before halftime when Sadio Mane scored from close range with Costa again culpable.
Salah made it 3-0 on the hour with a typically neat finish before Porto rallied with Mehdi Taremi heading past Alisson.
Any hope of a late Porto comeback was extinguished, however, when Costa made a mad dash from his goal and substitute Roberto Firmino rolled a shot into an empty net.
Porto’s misery was complete when Firmino grabbed his second of the night in the 81st minute.
Liverpool top the group with six points from two games, ahead of Atletico Madrid who have four points.
