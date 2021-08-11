Messi, Ramos at PSG: Bitter rivals, now friends?

For 15 years Messi and Ramos have seldom seen eye-to-eye during their great La Liga journey.

Now that PSG have managed to rope in Lionel Messi the world is going crazy thinking about the ‘French Revolution’ that is all set to overtake the football world.

And while the heady prospect of Messi joining forces with Neymar Jr and the explosive Kylian Mbappe to make one of the greatest strike forces on a football pitch is mouth-watering, even more mind-boggling is the idea of Messi and Sergio Ramos playing together for one team!

As Barcelona and Real Madrid went on to script many a classic El Classico, and Messi versus Ronaldo inevitably took centre-stage for most part of that saga, the sub-theme of Ramos versus Messi has seen a lot of bad blood between the two, as the crafty and cunning Ramos went hammer and tongs against the GOAT, match after match, season after season.

Every time Messi would go dancing past the Madrid defence, Ramos was there with his nasty bag of tricks to try and stop the magician in his tracks. And While many a time Messi would leave the Matador in his tracks, licking his wounds after an embarrassing nutmeg or tackle, there were many occasions when Ramos’ audacious tackles against Leo sent shudders down the spine of Barca — and Messi —fans. Infact Ramos even got the marching orders twice. A two-footed lunge, an elbow hit across the face by Ramos, not to mention the many skirmishes and eye-to-eye encounters only contributed to the bitterness and enmity among the rivals.

Over the years, it was clear there has never been any love lost between the two. So much so that when Ramos was asked who he considered the most potent threat Ramos snubbed Messi by naming Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and the like. Likewise, Messi did not mention Ramos when asked about was the best defender he came across. So intense was their rivalry that they simply refused to acknowledge each others’ greatness.

However, now that the former Real Madrid captain and centre back has completed a free transfer to PSG and his nemesis Messi are on the same side of the battleground, it will be fascinating to see how they team up.

Oh, how life has come a full circle. Yesterday’s sworn enemies are going to be tomorrow’s friends!

To take that further, now imagine Pique tackling Messi as PSG clash with Barca in a Champions League tie and Ramos rushing to give Pique a piece of his mind for a nasty tackle on ‘friend’ Messi!

Now, that would be something. What say?.