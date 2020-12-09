Messi mourns death of Argentina 2014 World Cup coach Sabella
Sabella died at the age of 66 from cancer, local media reported on Tuesday
Lionel Messi paid a moving tribute to former Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella who led the national team to the final of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Sabella died at the age of 66 from cancer, local media reported on Tuesday.
Sabella, who played for Leeds United and Sheffield United during his career as a midfielder, had picked up a virus while receiving treatment in a Buenos Aires clinic and his health deteriorated.
It was a pleasure to share so much with you. Alejandro was a great person as well as being an awesome professional who marked me in my career and I learned so much from him,” Argentina captain Messi wrote on social media.
“We live together some of my best football memories during the World Cup qualifying stage and also World Cup. Condolences to all his family and friends.”
A former player and coach with Estudiantes, where he won the Argentine title as a player and the Copa Libertadores as the boss, the silky midfielder also played for Argentine giants River Plate, winning the league there too.
His coaching career was short, though, spending two years with Estudiantes and three more in charge of the national team.
But his tenure ended with a 1-0 defeat to Germany in the World Cup final as Lionel Messi failed to inspire Argentina to a third title.
As a coach he focused on the team ethic and was popular amongst his players.
And while Messi couldn’t inspire his team to World Cup victory, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner scored the clincher against Sabella’s Estudiantes team in 2009 in the Club World Cup final for a star-studded Barcelona coached by Pep Guardiola.
