Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip
Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 10
Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Sunday’s Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.
Also in the squad are France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar.
PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.
