Messi happy after Argentina breeze past Peru in World Cup qualifier
It also marked the first time since the year 2000 that the two-times world champions have won three consecutive away qualifiers
Argentina scored twice in the first half and were unfortunate not to score more in a dominant second as they comfortably beat Peru 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Lima on Tuesday.
Nicolas Gonzalez put the visitors ahead with an angled shot in 17 minutes following incisive work from Giovani Lo Ceslo on the left flank and then Lautaro Martinez doubled their lead 11 minutes later when he ran on to a superb pass from Leandro Paredes and rounded the keeper to slot home.
“From the very start we played a great game, the goals came and we created lots of chances,” said captain Lionel Messi.
“Happy with the victory, we needed it after the game we played the other day,” he added in reference to their 1-1 draw at home to Paraguay last week.
“This is the path we have to keep on going down.”
Argentina pressured after the break with goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denying Lucas Ocampos with a great block and Anderson Santamaria intervening in the box to stop Messi from adding a third on the counterattack.
The win extended Argentina’s unbeaten run to 11 games and means they stay second in the 10-team South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022, two points behind leaders Brazil.
It also marked the first time since the year 2000 that the two-times world champions have won three consecutive away qualifiers.
Peru’s defeat extended their winless run to seven matches under coach Ricardo Gareca, the Argentine who guided them to their first World Cup finals in 36 years last time around in Russia.
Argentina’s next two qualifiers are in March, at home to Uruguay and away to Brazil, the only side in the group to have won all four of their matches so far.
The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.
Earlier in the night, Bolivia were denied their first win when Kaku scored with 18 minutes remaining to rescue a 2-2 draw for home side Paraguay in Asuncion.
Bolivia last qualified for the World Cup in 1994 and were 2-1 up at half time but they had to settle for a point that still leaves them bottom of the group.
-
Golf
Major champions Martin Kaymer and Danny Willett...
International field gathers for inaugural Golf in Dubai Championship READ MORE
-
Football
Stunning Spain hit Germany for six as Olivier...
"This has been a black day for us," admitted coach Joachim Loew after ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Rafael Nadal vows to keep fighting after Dominic...
In Tuesday's evening match, reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas beat ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England cricket tour to Pakistan called off:...
The BBC and the Press Association (PA) reported that England would... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews