Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday: L’Equipe
Argentine player and the French soccer club are close to an agreement
Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L’Equipe newspaper reported.
It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.
-
Football
Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona
Messi did not say what his immediate plans were READ MORE
-
Football
PSG close in on Messi as superstar prepares to...
Messi had been expected to stay in Barcelona on a much reduced salary READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US top medal table as delayed...
The 339th and final gold medal went to Serbia’s men’s... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: US women beat host nation Japan...
The US women’s victory on Sunday was their 55th straight win in ... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man, who stabbed two, arrested at airport...
He was caught just before he was to board a flight to flee the UAE. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Is it legal to fire staff as a cost-cutting...
If your employer can prove that they are compelled by economic... READ MORE
-
News
Emirates celebration stunt atop Burj Khalifa...
The video is a tribute to the UAE's recent move out of the UK red... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID