Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday: L’Equipe

Reuters/Paris
Filed on August 8, 2021
Lionel Messi holds a press conference.— Reuters

Argentine player and the French soccer club are close to an agreement


Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L’Equipe newspaper reported.

It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210808&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210809312&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 