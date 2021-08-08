Messi due in Paris for medical tests on Sunday or Monday: L’Equipe

Argentine player and the French soccer club are close to an agreement

Lionel Messi will travel to Paris on Sunday for medical tests with Paris Saint-Germain either later in the evening or early on Monday, the L’Equipe newspaper reported.

It said the 34-year-old Argentine player and the French soccer club were close to an agreement, citing Argentine sources.