Messi and Luis Diaz end Copa America as top goal scorers
Messi also had five assists in the tournament
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Colombia’s Luis Diaz finished Copa America as the top scorers in the tournament with four goals each. Messi did not score in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Brazil in the final, while the young striker Diaz led his team with two goals in the 3-2 win against Peru on Friday for the third place in the South American tournament.
Messi scored his first goal in the tournament from a free kick in the 1-1 draw against Chile, Argentina’s first group stage match. The 34-year-old striker scored twice in the 4-1 win against Bolivia, one from the spot and another in a gentle lob past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. He netted his fourth in another free kick in the 3-0 victory against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.
Messi also had five assists in the tournament. The only Argentine goal at Copa America which did not involve him was the Angel di Maria’s in the final against Brazil.
The 24-year-old Diaz, once a player of an Indigenous team in Colombia, made a big splash with beautiful goals in the South American tournament.
Diaz’ first came from an impressive volley at the 2-1 defeat against Brazil during the group stage, a goal that many analysts consider to be the best of the tournament.
Later he scored with almost no angle against Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to equalize the semifinal at 1-1.
Then the striker scored twice in the third-place match against Peru. The first came after he controlled the ball with his chest and right foot before calmly beating goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. The second came from a blast from outside the box in a shot that gave a last-minute win to Colombia.
-
Football
Messi played Copa America final with injury, says ...
Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
McGregor suffers horrific broken leg in TKO loss...
Promoters said afterwards that McGregor’s injury was to his... READ MORE
-
Football
Messi pays his debt to Argentina with Copa...
On Saturday Messi kissed the Copa America trophy and lifted it at age ... READ MORE
-
Tennis
'Look at her now': Goolagong always knew Barty...
Barty was a woman on a mission at Wimbledon this year READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Over 200 eateries temporarily shut in 6...
The outlets were allowed to reopen soon after following all... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid vaccine: Sputnik V "90% effective" against...
Viral vector and mRNA shots provide enough security against the new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,518 cases, 1,490 recoveries, 6...
Over 60.5 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Combined with the two-day weekend, UAE residents will be able to... READ MORE
News
Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
11 July 2021
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light