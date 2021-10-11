Mbappe scores late goal as France beat Spain to win Nations League

Filed on October 11, 2021 | Last updated on October 11, 2021 at 12.53 am

France beat Spain 2-1 in the final

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as world champions France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mbappe netted with 10 minutes remaining as France were again forced to fight back, just as they had done in the semifinals against Belgium.

There were few chances in a cagey final in Milan but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark.

Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but their lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema.