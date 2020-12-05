Marseille within a point of PSG in Ligue 1 after fifth straight win

PSG are top on 25 points with Marseille a point behind and four clubs, Lille, Lyon, Monaco and Montpellier all on 23.

Marseille's 2-0 away win at Nimes on Friday saw them climb second top of Ligue 1 with a game in hand on all their closest rivals.

Paris Saint-Germain are top on 25 points with Marseille a point behind and four clubs, Lille, Lyon, Monaco and Montpellier all on 23.

Also read: Under-fire Zidane asks Madrid players to stand up and be counted

Napoli name stadium after Diego Maradona

‘Next year we have to do it’: Neymar keen for Messi reunion

After a defeat and a draw in their last two games PSG face the prospect of being knocked off top spot with a tough away clash at Montpellier on Saturday while fellow front-runners Lille and Monaco face-off on Sunday.

After the weekend Marseille will have two games in hand on all of them, and a Champions League game with Man City coming up in midweek.

"This group is starting to show some collective force," Marseille's coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We have got our confidence back. And we can have a go at Monaco and Rennes in our coming games," he said.

Argentina's Dario Benedetto got OM's opener Friday with a classic centre-forward's control on the chest and a flying snap-shot as the former Boca Juniors forward produced a second goal from consecutive outings after a 15-match personal dry patch.

Nimes were down to 10-men before Valere Germain wrapped up the precious three away points.