Maradona’s death a ‘devastating blow’ for Naples, says his old club Napoli

Reuters/Napoli
Filed on November 25, 2020
Football legend Diego Maradona kisses a Napoli number 10 jersey during a press conference on February 26, 2013, in Naples. (AFP file)

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title

Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.

“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”

Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.




