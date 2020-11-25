Maradona’s death a ‘devastating blow’ for Naples, says his old club Napoli
Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title
Italian soccer club Napoli said on Wednesday the death of its former star Diego Armando Maradona was a “devastating blow” for both the city and the club.
“We are in mourning,” said club spokesman Nicola Lombardo. “We feel like a boxer who has been knocked out. We are in shock.”
Maradona played for Napoli between 1984 and 1991, helping the city win its first Serie A league title.
-
Football
Diego Maradona obituary: Argentinian football...
Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated a stellar... READ MORE
-
Football
Diego Maradona: Football legend dies of heart...
Maradona had undergone brain surgery earlier this month. READ MORE
-
Cricket
South Africa’s players explain decision not ...
The issue has marred South Africa’s return to international... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Boris Becker leaves role at German Tennis...
The federation said that Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann will take ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer Covid...
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews