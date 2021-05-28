- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Man Utd's Rashford has 'surreal' talk with Obama
The conversation will be released in full on Penguin UK’s YouTube channel
Former US president Barack Obama has spoken with Manchester United forward and campaigner Marcus Rashford, praising him for the work he has done on social issues.
England star Rashford met virtually with Obama in an online conversation organised by Penguin Books and discussed topics such as the positive impact of reading.
Rashford, 23, last year spearheaded a campaign to tackle child food poverty in Britain during the coronavirus pandemic and has launched a book club to get disadvantaged children reading more.
Obama said: “A lot of the young people I meet — including Marcus — they’re ahead of where I was when I was 23. They’re already making changes and being positive forces in their communities.”
The conversation will be released in full on Penguin UK’s YouTube channel at 1300 GMT on Friday.
Rashford said: “It’s quite surreal isn’t it? I’m sitting in my kitchen in Manchester, speaking to president Obama. But, immediately, he made me feel at ease.
“It wasn’t long before I realised just how aligned our experiences as children were in shaping the men you see today — adversity, obstacles and all. I genuinely enjoyed every minute of it. When president Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen.”
Rashford said he was racially abused on social media following Manchester United’s defeat in the Europa League final on Wednesday.
The forward, who has previously been a victim of online attacks, said he had received “at least 70 racial slurs” following United’s penalty shootout loss to Villarreal in Gdansk.
-
Tennis
Doing press is part of the sport, says Djokovic,...
Women’s world number two Osaka stunned the tennis world when... READ MORE
-
Global Sports
Japan to extend virus emergency with safe...
The extension is needed as people are increasingly roaming in public, ... READ MORE
-
Football
Important to make up for lost time ahead of World ...
The pandemic has brought about the new normal, something that has... READ MORE
-
Cricket
WTC final to have reserve day, joint winners...
The ICC added that the reserve day has been kept only in the event of ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,236 Covid-19 cases, 2,206...
The new cases were detected through 239,852 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine: Who needs to take antibody...
Health expert advises people who have been vaccinated or have had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India extends ban on international flights till...
Passenger air services were suspended in March 2020 to curb the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: PCR tests, a way of life in Abu Dhabi
Negative PCR result mandatory to gain entry to venues or major events READ MORE
News
Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai