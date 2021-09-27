Man City to host football sessions at Expo 2020

The reigning Premier League champions have unveiled the club's new training kit featuring the Expo 2020 Dubai branding

English football giants Manchester City have become the latest global brand to partner Expo 2020 Dubai. The reigning Premier League champions have unveiled the club’s new training kit featuring the Expo 2020 Dubai branding ahead of the start of the global event this Friday.

Expo 2020 branding will appear on City’s men’s and women’s training kits for the 2021/22 season.

Expo 2020 starts on October 1, inviting visitors from around the world to experience a journey of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

Over 190 countries will come together to showcase technology, culture and sport, and celebrate the values of innovation, sustainability and diversity to a global audience.

Manchester City will host daily football sessions at the Expo site, led by dedicated City coaching staff who will apply the same training methods used by the teams on the training pitches in Manchester. Representatives from the club and wider City Football Group network will also take part in bespoke Expo events over the coming months.

In addition to the training kit, Expo 2020 branding will also appear across the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy training facilities. It will also feature on City’s content and digital platforms.

Expo 2020 is also an official partner of the Manchester City esports team and features on the front of the esports kit.

“We are delighted to unveil Expo 2020 Dubai as Manchester City’s new training kit partner. This partnership will integrate Expo 2020 as a core part of every training session and match day as our teams challenge for success this season,” said Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer for City Football Group. “Expo 2020 showcases values of innovation and sustainability that we wholeheartedly embrace at Manchester City. We are very excited to collaborate and partner with an event that will be truly spectacular, global and transformational.”

Meanwhile, Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcoms Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, says the organisers are thrilled to be offering daily coaching sessions at the site.

“Today’s announcement of our relationship with Manchester City builds on the exciting exchange of ideas and new opportunities we have shared with the club since we launched the partnership in June. With Manchester City’s expanded involvement in our event programming across the duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, we are thrilled to be able to offer daily coaching sessions with club representatives as part of our exciting public events schedule, cementing the importance of sport as a vehicle to help us connect the world,” Douglas-Home said.

“Becoming the club’s new training kit partner will massively accentuate the ability of Expo 2020 Dubai to engage and inspire fans around the globe.”

Reflecting the global nature of Expo 2020 and its participants, as well as the diverse, multicultural population of the UAE, this partnership will also be amplified around the world through the City Football Group network, with events planned at City’s sister clubs — Mumbai City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F. Marinos.