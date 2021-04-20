- EVENTS
Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League: British media
Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport
Premier League leaders Manchester City were on the verge of pulling out of the newly-created European Super League on Tuesday, according to The Sun.
Shortly after the BBC reported that Chelsea were preparing to quit the controversial new competition, City appeared to be following suit as the project looked to be crumbling.
City were one of six English clubs announced among the 12 founders of the new competition that has provoked widespread condemnation from within the game and beyond.
Earlier on Tuesday manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport.
