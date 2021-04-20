Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Man City joining Chelsea in quitting Super League: British media

Reuters/London
Filed on April 20, 2021
(AFP)

Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport

Premier League leaders Manchester City were on the verge of pulling out of the newly-created European Super League on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

Shortly after the BBC reported that Chelsea were preparing to quit the controversial new competition, City appeared to be following suit as the project looked to be crumbling.

City were one of six English clubs announced among the 12 founders of the new competition that has provoked widespread condemnation from within the game and beyond.

Earlier on Tuesday manager Pep Guardiola said the Super League, in which 15 clubs would be permanent members, was not sport.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /vardy-treble-stuns-man-city-as-leicester-run-riot macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 