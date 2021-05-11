Man City crowned Premier League champions after Man United loss

Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear of second-placed United

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third time in four seasons after Manchester United crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 10 points clear of second placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare.

In the midst of a gruelling run of three games in five days, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer effectively handed the title to arch rivals City by picking a weakened team with 10 changes.

With many of City’s players watching on television, Luke Thomas’ 10th minute volley put Leicester ahead before Mason Greenwood equalised five minutes later.

Caglar Soyuncu’s towering header in the 66th minute ensured City could start the title party that has seemed inevitable for months.

City were denied the chance to celebrate on Sunday when Chelsea won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, while United kept them waiting with a victory at Aston Villa on Sunday.

But the delay was only temporary and City, who also won the League Cup in April, can finally savour a title triumph that is all the sweeter given the obstacles they have overcome this term.

Treble-chasing City’s seventh top-flight title could be the prelude to an even greater triumph on May 29 when they face Chelsea in their first ever Champions League final.

Drained by the late finish to last season and ill-prepared due to the subsequent lack of a proper pre-season, City were slow out of the blocks.

This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other, this was the hardest one. We'll always remember this season for the way that we won. I'm so proud to be the managing this group of players!



Pep celebrates the title!



#ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 11, 2021

After a dismal 1-1 draw against lowly West Bromwich Albion in December, City had won just five of their opening 12 Premier League games.

It was the worst start to a season of Guardiola’s managerial career, prompting the Spaniard in the startling admission that he didn’t like his team.

A coronavirus outbreak in the squad added to Guardiola’s problems in December.

Having surrendered the title meekly to Liverpool the previous season, it seemed City were heading for a period of regression.

But Guardiola masterminded such a superb recovery that City turned the title race into a procession, giving him three Premier League crowns to go with three La Liga trophies with Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

One of keys to City’s success has been the inspired form of Ruben Dias, who has transformed Guardiola’s defence since arriving from Benfica in August.

The Portugal centre-back’s rock-solid partnership with the revitalised John Stones laid the title foundations.

Even without club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for long periods due to fitness issues, City have been a potent force.

The emergence of England playmaker Phil Foden as a match-winning force was crucial, with Kevin De Bruyne as consistent as ever despite battling injuries.

Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez produced spells of lethal finishing, while dynamic full-back Joao Cancelo wreaked havoc with his attacking bursts.

Manchester United and Chelsea appear poised for strong title challenges next season and Liverpool are likely to improve after an injury-hit campaign.

But, after the exits of City legends David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Yaya Toure in recent years, Guardiola has created a new generation capable of reigning supreme for years to come.

Guardiola’s latest Premier League success gives him an astonishing 26 major trophies in his managerial career.

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the Premier League title. A truly superb team full of wonderful players, brilliantly coached by Pep Guardiola. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 11, 2021

With two trophies already secured this season, the City boss can focus on completing a memorable treble by winning his club’s first Champions League crown.

He will have his work cut out after Thomas Tuchel’s side won the last two meetings between the sides, including the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley.

For all Guardiola’s protestations that domestic success is the most significant achievement, it is the Champions League that remains his holy grail.

The 50-year-old has not won the tournament since the second of his triumphs with Barcelona in 2011, leading to belittling claims Argentina superstar Lionel Messi was the key to those Champions League victories rather than the coach.

Taking City to the Champions League title in their maiden final appearance would be a glorious way for Guardiola to silence his critics once and for all.