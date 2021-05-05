- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions League final
City will face the winners of the second semifinal between Chelsea and Real Madrid in final
Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time thanks to a 2-0 victory over Paris St Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday that secured a 4-1 aggregate win.
City will now face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal, second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the May 29th final in Istanbul.
Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City eased their nerves when Algerian winger Mahrez scored in the 11th minute after latching on to a blocked shot from Kevin De Bruyne.
PSG badly missed their injured striker Kylian Mbappe who, suffering a calf injury, was forced to watch the game from the stand as a substitute.
Pep Guardiola’s side doubled their lead in the 63rd minute with a classic counter-attack, as Phil Foden burst down the left and, after a quick exchange of passes with De Bruyne, picked out Mahrez at the back post who slotted in from close range.
PSG’s Argentine winger Angel Di Maria was sent off in the 69th minute after a clash with Fernandinho after the ball had gone out of play.
-
Football
Mahrez double fires Man City into Champions...
City will face the winners of the second semifinal between Chelsea... READ MORE
-
Cricket
How IPL 2021 was stumped by Covid-19
Playing this season of the IPL in the UAE would have been safest... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Foreign players to start returning home ...
Several top international cricketers are scrambling to return home... READ MORE
-
Football
La Liga launches virus probe after Messi's Barca...
Images carried in various media showed players like Sergi Roberto and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Covid safety rules announced
UAE residents could get up to five days off this Eid Al Fitr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE eases travel procedures for vaccinated...
However, it is not clear as to what the new protocols are and how it... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE vaccinates 69% of eligible residents
Through a robust vaccination and screening drive, the country has... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 17 private centres in Dubai to offer...
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic