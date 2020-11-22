Lyon move second in Ligue 1, Montpellier win thriller
Lyon, semifinalists in last season’s Champions League, took advantage, but needed an 80th-minute winner from Kadewere
Zimbabwe striker Tino Kadewere scored a late winner as Lyon beat Angers 1-0 to move second in Ligue 1, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Montpellier beat Strasbourg 4-3 in a dramatic match earlier in the day and sit joint-third with Monaco, behind Lyon on goal difference.
Defending champions PSG blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco on Friday and hand the chasing pack the chance to close the gap.
Lyon, semifinalists in last season’s Champions League, took advantage, but needed an 80th-minute winner from Kadewere.
The 24-year-old, a close-season arrival from second-tier outfit Le Havre, has scored four Ligue 1 goals this term.
Montpellier have an identical record and goal difference to Monaco, although fifth-placed Lille could leapfrog the pair and Lyon and move two points behind PSG if they beat Lorient later on Sunday.
Montpellier, the 2012 champions, led 2-0 through early goals from Pedro Mendes and Andy Delort, but Strasbourg hit back with a brace of penalties from Kenny Lala and Habib Diallo.
Former Wigan Athletic striker Delort restored the hosts’ advantage, and although Ludovic Ajorque levelled on the stroke of half-time, Gaetan Laborde had the final say midway through the second period.
Sixth-placed Marseille are only six points off the pace with two games in hand.
-
Football
Lyon move second in Ligue 1, Montpellier win...
Lyon, semifinalists in last season’s Champions League, took... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Koolhof and Mektic end debut season with ATP...
Koolhof and Mektic fired low returns at 3-1 to earn a double-break... READ MORE
-
Football
Real Sociedad notch sixth straight win to stay...
The Basques had goals by Isak and Mikel Merino ruled out for offside... READ MORE
-
Football
Mateta hat trick helps struggling Mainz break...
The 23-year-old notched up his second hat trick of the season READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews