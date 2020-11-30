Loew to remain Germany coach through Euros in 2021
Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot in their Nations League clash in Seville
Joachim Loew will remain as Germany coach through next year’s Euros after the country’s soccer federation said on Monday that a 6-0 loss to Spain this month was not held against him.
A stunned Loew was at a loss to explain the capitulation, which scuppered qualification for the semifinals.
Germany’s team director Oliver Bierhoff said at the time that one game would not change their minds about Loew’s credentials and that sentiment was echoed by the members of the Presidential Committee who met Loew on Monday.
“The Executive Committee agreed that what counts is the high-quality work of the coaching staff, the intact relationship between the team and the coach and a clear concept for the previous and future procedures,” the DFB said in a statement.
“The defeat of the national team against Spain was also discussed in the conversation with the national coach and in the following telephone conference of the DFB presidium.
“A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and national coach.”
The DFB added that Loew had met its goals of qualifying for the Euros, maintaining Germany’s status in League A of the Nations League and ensuring the national team would be in the first pot for the World Cup 2022 qualifying draw.
