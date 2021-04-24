- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Liverpool's Klopp bemoans missed opportunities after Newcastle draw
Two more points dropped is a blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp rued his side’s failure to take their chances on Saturday as Newcastle United substitute Joe Willock scored a late equaliser to deny their hosts a much-needed win in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the opener inside three minutes but the defending champions wasted a host of chances to extend their lead and paid the price in stoppage time when Willock’s deflected strike secured a 1-1 for Newcastle at Anfield.
“We kept them alive and they deserved the goal,” Klopp told BT Sport. “They scored the one before, unlucky for Wilson but it is (disallowed for) handball and we don’t even take this present. It’s really tough to take.
“In a specific way we don’t fight enough. We had 70% of the ball, we should have 80%. We created a lot of chances, didn’t score with them, so we have to create more.
“That is how it is. We don’t do that well at the moment.”
Two more points dropped is a blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes, after their owners Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) plans of joining a Super League and securing European football without having to earn it collapsed this week.
Liverpool were one of the 12 clubs to initially announce that they would participate in the proposed Super League project last weekend, only to pull out within 48 hours amid furious protests from their own players and fans.
Banners saying “Enough is enough, FSG out” and “Our game, our club: thanks but no Yanks” were unfurled by fans outside Anfield ahead of match, despite club owner John Henry issuing an apology for their involvement in the ill-fated project.
When asked about Liverpool’s Champions League prospects at the end of the tumultuous week, Klopp said: “If you deserve, you deserve it.
“I didn’t see us deserve it today playing Champions League next year. In another five games? We’ll see what we can do.”
-
Global Sports
England edge France to win women's Six Nations
England and France are in the same group in next year’s Covid-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Karthik delighted to see more players...
There are 12 cricketers from the state, playing for various... READ MORE
-
Golf
Oleson leads in Gran Canaria
Thorbjorn was playing in his first event on the 2021 Race to Dubai... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Tsitsipas sees off Sinner to reach Barcelona final
Stefanos Tsitsipas, winner of his first Masters 1000 event in Monte... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli