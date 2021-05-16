Football
Liverpool keeper Alisson scores winner at West Brom

Reuters/West Bromwich
Filed on May 16, 2021
Liverpool's Alisson goalkeeper scores a goal against West Bromwich Albion. — Reuters

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a dramatic goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and keep alive his team’s realistic chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Alisson came up for a corner in the Premier League game and glanced home a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before getting mobbed by teammates.

Mohamed Salah’s 33rd-minute goal for Liverpool had cancelled out the opener by Hal Robson-Kanu in the 15th.

Liverpool is in fifth place on 63 points, with games remaining against Burnley and Crystal Palace. Fourth-place Chelsea has 64 points and third-place Leicester has 66, and both also have two games left.

Leicester and Chelsea meet on Tuesday so one of them, if not both, will drop points.

Chelsea finishes the season away to Aston Villa and Leicester hosts Tottenham.




