Liverpool face toughest Champions League group, says Klopp
Klopp’s Reds will face seven-time European champions AC Milan, Spanish league title holders Atletico Madrid
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool team face the “strongest” Champions League group since he joined the club, defending the competition’s current format as he prepares for Wednesday’s blockbuster clash against AC Milan.
Klopp’s Reds will face seven-time European champions AC Milan, Spanish league title holders Atletico Madrid and 2004 Champions League winners Porto in a daunting Group B.
European football’s governing body UEFA earlier this year announced a new format for the Champions League from 2024 — replacing the 32-team group stage with a single league made up of 36 clubs.
That prompted fears that the quality of the tournament would be diluted, with managers also speaking out over player workloads.
Klopp told his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that the make-up of Liverpool’s group this season showed the strength of the current format.
“This is the strongest group since I’m at Liverpool, no doubt about that,” said the German, whose side were crowned European champions in 2019.
“I never understand that when people talk about changes in the Champions League. It’s just the right thing.
“I like the Champions League how it is. This group shows there are no games where people think, ‘Do we really want to watch that?’”
Wednesday’s match at Anfield features two teams who have been crowned European champions 13 times between them and is a re-match of the 2005 final in Istanbul, when Liverpool recovered from a 3-0 half-time deficit to win on penalties.
Milan gained revenge when they defeated Liverpool 2-1 in the 2007 final in Athens.
Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri are a force to be reckoned with once more after failing to qualify for Europe’s top club competition for seven consecutive seasons.
Klopp predicted Liverpool’s group would be “exciting from the first second to the last second”.
“I can’t see early decisions made in this group,” he said. “That keeps us on our toes — it’s exactly what we wanted.”
Klopp said he relished the return of crowds after they were largely shut out last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unbelievable stadiums, great crowd, passionate fanbase — it’s exactly how we want football,” said the 54-year-old.
The Liverpool boss also said 18-year-old midfielder Harvey Elliott was having surgery on his ankle on Tuesday after he was stretchered off during the 3-0 win at Leeds at the weekend following a challenge by Pascal Struijk.
“I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at that moment,” said Klopp.
“Today he is in London and will have surgery today. We all wait for news from that.”
-
Football
Liverpool face toughest Champions League group,...
Klopp’s Reds will face seven-time European champions AC Milan,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the...
Raducanu is not the first teenager to win a Grand Slam title READ MORE
-
Football
This is it: Messi gets set for PSG Champions...
Five weeks have passed since Messi was presented as a Paris Saint-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: Rohit starts training in quarantine,...
The 14th season of the IPL will resume on September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: 94% residents hopeful about future
About 90 per cent said they supported the gradual return of people to ... READ MORE
-
News
Look: Hatta camping season is back — and...
Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy two new glamping experiences on offer READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates introduces free hotel stay for transit...
Passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and other restricted... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Covid patients tell of quick recovery with...
It significantly contributes to reducing the number of... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
Government
UAE adds 38 individuals, 15 entities on its terror list
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off
13 September 2021
News
KHDA: Students stuck abroad can continue remote learning after October 3
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Drug addict, who stabbed father 36 times, gets death sentence