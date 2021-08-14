Liverpool cruise past Norwich in Premier League
Salah set up Firmino to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute and then sealed the points nine minutes later with a neat finish
Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a 3-0 victory at promoted Norwich City on Saturday.
With defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk back after nine months out with a serious knee injury, Liverpool enjoyed a relatively trouble-free evening at Carrow Road.
Norwich had their chances but once Jota gave Liverpool the lead in the 26th minute the visitors were in command.
Salah set up Firmino to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute and then sealed the points nine minutes later with a neat finish.
The Egyptian striker has now scored on the opening weekend for the past five seasons — a Premier League record.
But the focus was very much on Dutchman Van Dijk whose absence was a key factor in Liverpool’s disappointing defence of their Premier League title last season.
“It was a tough game for many reasons and 3-0 sounds comfortable,” Van Dijk, who signed a new contract with the Anfield club this week, told Sky Sports.
“It’s about getting into normal habits, shouting at your team mates, repetition. I’ve made great steps in pre-season and this was another big step today.”
With a capacity crowd cheering them on Norwich matched Liverpool in the opening stages and could have gone ahead when Teemu Pukki got in behind Van Dijk but opted to try and beat Alisson at his near post and the Brazil goalkeeper made the save.
Minutes later Liverpool were ahead as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ball in from the right was mis-controlled by Salah and the ball ran to Jota who tucked a shot home.
There was an element of fortune about Liverpool’s second as a rebound off a Norwich defender fell to Salah whose instant cross was an open invitation for Firmino to score.
Norwich were deflated and they fell further behind when Salah curled in with his left foot after a corner fell to him on the edge of the area.
-
Football
Chelsea on the 'hunt' for Premier League title,...
For all the progress made under Tuchel, Saturday’s victory was... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Red-hot Root helps England nose ahead at Lord's
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Roach double strike stuns Pakistan in first Test
Shaheen Shah Afridi started well on his country’s Independence... READ MORE
-
Football
Nice thrash champions Lille as Galtier wins on...
It was a well-deserved victory for Galtier READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi increases capacity for establishments,...
The capacity for malls, entertainment centres, cultural centres,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: New rules for entering public places...
The rule doesn’t apply to residents who have received exemption ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: How visitors can register Covid jabs...
Only those vaccinated allowed to enter some public places in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE green pass: New protocols announced
A grace period of 30 days will be given to all those who have taken... READ MORE