Lionel Messi accepts pay cut to stay with Barcelona
Messi's last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport
Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday.
Messi, Barca’s all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired.
Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga’s strict financial control rules.
La Liga chief Javier Tebas said last week that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), would not be shown any leniency.
Messi’s last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport according to a January report in newspaper El Mundo.
The club have been trying to rebuild the squad with Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena being sold to make way for free signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.
Messi, 34, won his first major international title with Argentina over the weekend when they beat rivals Brazil in the Copa America final.
Messi was elected the tournament’s joint best player along with Neymar after finishing as the tournament’s joint top goalscorer with four goals while he also topped the assists charts with five.
-
Football
Lionel Messi accepts pay cut to stay with...
Messi's last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Morgan returns to lead England in Pakistan T20s...
England had to select an entirely new squad for the ODIs after... READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo is stupid and sick, Real Madrid president ...
Perez also reportedly called Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez the two... READ MORE
-
Football
Maguire says father suffered rib injuries in...
Uefa opened disciplinary proceedings and charged FA for crowd... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flight suspension: Should stranded residents...
Thousands of residents are currently stranded in countries such as... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Free parking in Dubai for 4 days
Public parking would be free from July 19 to 22. READ MORE
-
News
Abraham Accords: UAE opens embassy in Israel
The opening marks another milestone in diplomatic relations between... READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid holidays: Dubai Metro, tram, bus timings...
Vehicle testing centres to remain closed on July 19-22. READ MORE