Lewandowski strikes again as Bayern Munich sweep aside RB Leipzig
Lewandowski netted a first-half penalty before 18-year-old Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane added quick-fire goals just after the break in front of 34,000 fans at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena
Robert Lewandowski scored his sixth goal in four Bundesliga games this season as Bayern Munich swept aside hosts RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday to go second in the table behind Wolfsburg.
The hosts pulled back a goal when midfielder Konrad Laimer drilled into the top corner from outside the area before Lewandowski’s replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored Bayern’s late fourth.
Defending champions Bayern ensured they stayed two points behind Wolfsburg, who have won all four games so far following their 2-0 victory at Greuther Fuerth.
Leipzig, last season’s runners-up, have lost three of their opening four matches under new coach Jesse Marsch.
