Leverkusen hammer hapless Augsburg to go top of Bundesliga

Augsburg went behind in the fourth minute when left back Iago put the ball into his own net

Bayern Leverkusen had plenty of help as they won 4-1 away to Augsburg on Saturday to go top of the Bundesliga table, with the hapless home side gifting them two own goals in the opening 14 minutes.

Augsburg went behind in the fourth minute when left back Iago put the ball into his own net, and they were two down 10 minutes later when Florian Niederlechner deflected a shot past his own goalkeeper.

Niederlechner pulled one back in the 31st minute, snapping up the ball after a defensive error and slotting it into the back of the net to make it 2-1, but Leverkusen added two more goals in the second half to secure a comfortable 4-1 win.

Leverkusen lead the league on seven points after their opening three matches, one ahead of Wolfsburg, who meet RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Jeong Woo-Yeong scored twice in the opening nine minutes for Freiburg as they raced out to a 3-0 lead against Stuttgart by the half-hour mark, but the home side fought back with two goals just before halftime before eventually losing 3-2.

Arminia Bielefeld recorded their third draw in three Bundesliga games but it took an 86th-minute goal from Austrian midfielder Patrick Wimmer to secure a share of the spoils.

Tim Lemperle struck a stoppage-time winner for Cologne as they edged a 2-1 win over Bochum, and Mainz had no problems with Greuther Fuerth, winning 3-0 at home.