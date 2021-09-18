Football
Lens v Lille derby suspended amid crowd trouble

Reuters/Paris
Filed on September 18, 2021
Lens' supporters invade the pitch during the French L1 match against RC Lens. — AFP

The kickoff to the second half of the Ligue 1 derby between RC Lens and Lille was delayed after crowd trouble erupted at halftime on Saturday.

The game, which kicked off at 1500GMT, resumed at 1630 GMT.

“The game will resume but will be abandoned should there be more incidents,” an announcement at the Felix Bollaert stadium said after some Lens supporters ran onto the pitch towards the Lille corner as a brawl erupted.

Earlier this month, Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious crowd trouble during their game against Marseille as OM players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.




