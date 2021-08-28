Football
Leicester condemn Norwich to third straight loss in Premier League

Reuters/Norwich
Filed on August 28, 2021
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates a goal against Norwich City.— Reuters

Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with a superbly taken goal in the eighth minute


Marc Albrighton struck a 76th minute winner as Leicester City condemned promoted Norwich City to a third straight defeat with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with a superbly taken goal in the eighth minute before Teemu Pukki brought the home side level from the penalty spot just before the break.

The penalty came after Caglar Soyuncu was ruled, after a lengthy VAR review, to have fouled Pierre Lees-Melou and Pukki kept his cool after the delay to slot home.

But Leicester grabbed their second when Vardy set up Albrighton whose deflected shot flew past Norwich keeper Tim Krul.

Kenny McLean headed in a corner for what Norwich thought was a late equaliser but VAR ruled that team mate Todd Cantwell had been in an offside position.




