Lampard keen to extend stay at Chelsea
Lampard, 42, has 18 months left on his contract at Chelsea, having succeeded Maurizio Sarri in July 2019
Frank Lampard has said he wants to extend his contract as Chelsea manager to become part of a long-term project at Stamford Bridge.
Lampard, 42, has 18 months left on his contract at Chelsea, having succeeded Maurizio Sarri in July 2019.
After guiding Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Lampard is now working to make the club title contenders, having overseen a squad rebuild that cost around 220 million pounds in the summer transfer window.
“In terms of my contract, it seems to have flown by, the time I’ve been here,” Lampard told a news conference.
“I knew there were a lot of circumstances at the beginning that were going to make last year transitional and maybe slightly difficult.
“Now I feel like I would love to be part of the long-term plan here. The signings we made in the summer, other than probably Thiago Silva, particularly, were signings for now and the future.”
The new signings have already made an impact, with Chelsea aiming to go top of the Premier League with a win over Leeds United later on Saturday, while they are also on a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Yet Lampard feels his players need more time to challenge on both domestic and European fronts.
“At the minute, I think we’re working towards something and people are getting very excited and mentioning us being in a title race this year,” he said.
“I always saw it as a longer plan than that and it might take until next year for us to really challenge, because of the signings, because of the bedding-in process.”
-
Football
Klopp frustrated with Brexit ramifications on...
Premier League clubs will not be allowed to sign players from... READ MORE
-
Local Sports
AM Polo Team win UAE National Day Cup 2020
AM Polo Team's Tomy Iriarte stole the victory from Green Gates at the ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Kohli, Bumrah among Lara’s best of this era
Among the five best West Indians of his era, Lara named Courtney... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Video: Gavaskar surprised by Jadeja substitution...
Australia coach Justin Langer was seen remonstrating with match... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews