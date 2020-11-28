Juventus held by modest Benevento after resting Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Inter Milan powered back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Real Madrid to sweep aside high-flying Sassuolo 3-0

Serie A titleholders Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw away to promoted side Benevento on Saturday after resting their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alvaro Morata gave Juventus a 21st-minute lead following a majestic cross-field pass from Federico Chiesa but Gaetano Letizia levelled for Benevento in first-half stoppage time, rifling home the ball after Arthur’s poor clearance landed at his feet.

Despite having more possession in the second half, Juventus were unable to find a way through the Benevento defence in a match that become increasingly niggly, and Morata was sent off in stoppage time.

The Turin side are fifth with 17 points from nine games, three behind leaders AC Milan who are at home to Fiorentina on Sunday. Benevento are in midtable with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan powered back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Real Madrid to sweep aside high-flying Sassuolo 3-0 Saturday and move second in Serie A.

Antonio Conte’s side are on the brink of elimination from the elite European competition, but inflicted this season’s first defeat on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.

Inter move second ahead of Sassuolo, with both teams on 18 points after nine games, two points behind league leaders AC Milan who host Fiorentina on Sunday.

“I’d like to congratulate my players on how they did today,” said Conte.

“It’s not easy, especially at Inter, because many people can’t wait to criticise, to throw mud at us.

“But we are unified and such situations should provide us with more strength.”

Inter’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku started on the bench along with Ashley Young, with Sassuolo without their star strike Francesco Caputo.

Sanchez opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches in the fourth minute, following good work from Lautaro Martinez and poor defending from Sassuolo’s Vlad Chiriches.

It was a nightmare match for Chiriches who 10 minutes later turned a powerful Arturo Vidal centre into his own net, with the Romanian later limping off with a muscular problem.

Filip Djuricic missed a chance to pull the hosts back into the game, rattling the woodwork after 21 minutes.

Roberto Gagliardini added a third just before the hour mark, sealing a win that will boost Inter before Tuesday’s European trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.