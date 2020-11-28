Juventus held by modest Benevento after resting Ronaldo
Meanwhile, Inter Milan powered back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Real Madrid to sweep aside high-flying Sassuolo 3-0
Serie A titleholders Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw away to promoted side Benevento on Saturday after resting their talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Alvaro Morata gave Juventus a 21st-minute lead following a majestic cross-field pass from Federico Chiesa but Gaetano Letizia levelled for Benevento in first-half stoppage time, rifling home the ball after Arthur’s poor clearance landed at his feet.
Despite having more possession in the second half, Juventus were unable to find a way through the Benevento defence in a match that become increasingly niggly, and Morata was sent off in stoppage time.
The Turin side are fifth with 17 points from nine games, three behind leaders AC Milan who are at home to Fiorentina on Sunday. Benevento are in midtable with 10 points.
Meanwhile, Inter Milan powered back from their midweek Champions League defeat by Real Madrid to sweep aside high-flying Sassuolo 3-0 Saturday and move second in Serie A.
Antonio Conte’s side are on the brink of elimination from the elite European competition, but inflicted this season’s first defeat on Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium.
Inter move second ahead of Sassuolo, with both teams on 18 points after nine games, two points behind league leaders AC Milan who host Fiorentina on Sunday.
“I’d like to congratulate my players on how they did today,” said Conte.
“It’s not easy, especially at Inter, because many people can’t wait to criticise, to throw mud at us.
“But we are unified and such situations should provide us with more strength.”
Inter’s top scorer Romelu Lukaku started on the bench along with Ashley Young, with Sassuolo without their star strike Francesco Caputo.
Sanchez opened the scoring with his second goal in as many league matches in the fourth minute, following good work from Lautaro Martinez and poor defending from Sassuolo’s Vlad Chiriches.
It was a nightmare match for Chiriches who 10 minutes later turned a powerful Arturo Vidal centre into his own net, with the Romanian later limping off with a muscular problem.
Filip Djuricic missed a chance to pull the hosts back into the game, rattling the woodwork after 21 minutes.
Roberto Gagliardini added a third just before the hour mark, sealing a win that will boost Inter before Tuesday’s European trip to Borussia Moenchengladbach.
-
Golf
KT Exclusive: Emirati Abdulwahed eager to drive...
The 31-year-old is keen to increase golf tourism in Dubai and the UAE,... READ MORE
-
Football
Mahrez scores hat trick as Man City beat Burnley...
The Algerian opened the floodgates on six minutes as he swept home... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bairstow revels in role of Mr Versatile for...
Bairstow bludgeoned nine fours and four sixes for an unbeaten 86 from ... READ MORE
-
Golf
This is a dream: UAE’s Skaik on chance to...
The Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World will be held... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews