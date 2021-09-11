Juventus' dreadful start continues as Napoli claim comeback win
The result leaves Napoli top of the standings with nine points
Napoli piled more misery on Juventus on Saturday as Kalidou Koulibaly’s late winner clinched a 2-1 comeback victory to continue the hosts’ perfect start to the Serie A season and leave the Turin club winless after three games.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side were without several key players due to injuries and late returns from the international break, but they took an early lead at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona when Morata curled a fine finish beyond David Ospina.
Napoli dominated possession but struggled to turn opportunities into goals, until Wojciech Szczesny weakly palmed a Lorenzo Insigne effort into the path of Matteo Politano for an easy tap-in on the 57th minute.
The hosts kept pushing for a decisive second and were rewarded in bizarre circumstances with five minutes remaining, when Juve substitute Moise Kean’s headed backpass from a corner required a reflex save from Szczesny but left Koulibaly with a tap-in.
The result leaves Napoli top of the standings with nine points ahead of the remaining eight weekend fixtures, while Juve dropped to 16th, with one point on the board from the first three rounds.
