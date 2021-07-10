Japan's Hokkaido region bans fans at Olympic football games
Move reverses decision by Olympic organisers to allow some fans at competitions held outside Tokyo region.
Japan's northern Hokkaido region has decided to ban spectators at the Olympic football matches hosted in the area, expanding unprecedented steps to hold the Games mostly behind closed doors due to the pandemic.
Local governor Naomichi Suzuki announced the move late Friday night, reversing a decision a day earlier by Olympic organisers to ban spectators from events in the greater Tokyo region but allow some fans at competitions held elsewhere.
"All events to be held in Sapporo will take place with no spectators," Suzuki said in a written statement, referring to the five matches the regional capital is hosting.
The announcement came only a day after Tokyo 2020 and government officials said they would ban fans from events in the capital and surrounding areas, which will be under a virus emergency throughout the Games.
The pandemic-postponed Games will be the first to take place largely behind closed doors.
A handful of competitions will take place outside the capital, including Sapporo which will also host marathon and race walk events. Olympic and local officials have already asked the public not to come out to watch the races live.
Suzuki said he made the latest call about the football matches after assessing that anti-pandemic measures proposed by the organisers were insufficient and would not limit flows of people from Tokyo, which is seeing a rapidly increasing wave of infections.
Organisers had pushed to allow up to 50 percent capacity audience or fewer than 10,000 people in Sapporo Dome.
Hokkaido itself has long struggled to control coronavirus infections. But it is planning to end its three-week quasi-state of emergency after this weekend.
"The decision was made to ease concerns and to secure safety and security for local residents as our primary focus. I ask for understanding," Suzuki said.
-
Global Sports
Tokyo determined to deliver environment-friendly...
The organisers are looking forward to delivering a sustainable... READ MORE
-
Football
Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's ...
Brazil against Argentina is a true 'clasico'. The teams first met in... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 237 despite...
Off-spinner Mehidy was the most successful of the Bangladesh bowlers... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka pushes for India series delay after...
Several players and officials have been put into isolation because of ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid...
The NCM has forecast a general increase in temperature on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh: Overall Covid caseload surpasses 1...
The country recorded the highest daily new cases on Thursday. READ MORE
-
MENA
Zul Hijjah moon not sighted; Eid Al Adha on July...
UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light