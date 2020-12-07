Israeli Professional Football League delegation arrive in Dubai
The Israeli delegation, who are on a three-day visit will aim to discuss means of cooperation with the UAE Pro League in different fields
In a major boost to the strengthening of sporting ties between the UAE and Israel, a delegation of the Israeli Professional Football Leagues arrived in it's first-ever visit to the UAE on Sunday.
The Israeli Professional Football League headed by chairman Erez Halfon, and a number of officials were received at the Dubai International Airport by UAE Pro League board member Saeed Obaid Al Kaabi.
The Israeli delegation, who are on a three-day visit will aim to discuss means of cooperation with the UAE Pro League in different fields, in order to serve the most popular sport in both countries, a press release stated.
The Pro League created a programme for the three-day visit, which will witness many discussions on cooperation mechanisms, partnerships and exchange of experiences between the two sides, in addition to holding an expanded meeting between the two parties.
UAE Pro League chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Israeli Professional Football Leagues via video conferencing.
The Israeli delegation’s visit to the UAE is the first of its kind in the Middle East and comes within the framework of cooperation to boost the development of football in both countries.
The historic agreement is a step towards establishing the foundations of cooperation and securing a joint mechanism to achieve practical steps in the development of all football-related matters.
