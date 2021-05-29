India get ready for World Cup qualifiers

The team soldiers on despite the difficult situation

As the Blue Tigers prepare in Doha for their forthcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers which are slated to take place from June 3 onwards, national team head coach Igor Stimac stressed on the health parameters which are defining international football during the course of the pandemic.

“These are difficult times, and there are a number of safety regulations that have been put in place, which we are working around. I would like to extend a big thank you to the Qatari government for allowing us to train in Doha under such circumstances, and the Qatar FA for hosting us in such difficult times,” Stimac averred.

“Qatar are the future hosts of the Fifa World Cup 2022 and we are aware that they have some great facilities here for the football teams,” the Coach added. India are scheduled to play Asian Champions Qatar on June 3, Bangladesh on June 7, and Afghanistan on June 15 with all three matches to be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha.

Stimac added that the current situation all around is motivation for his boys to perform well on the pitch. “We do not have to do anything extra to motivate them. They are all very good professionals and I don’t have any problem in lifting their spirits,” Stimac informed. “They are well aware of the situation and have shown full commitment on the training ground. I can assure you that they will do everything possible to do well on the pitch.”

The coach further went on to say that the team soldiers on despite the difficult situation that India is currently facing due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; in fact, it has made the Blue Tigers more resolute in their endeavours.

“They are very much aware of what’s happening in India. So many families are suffering right now. We have a chance to make the people of India happy with our performance. We need to take this opportunity and bring back a few smiles to the people’s faces,” the head coach maintained.