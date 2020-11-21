Immobile sets Lazio on way to rain-soaked win at Crotone
As the rain subsided in the second half, the visitors made sure of the three points
Ciro Immobile scored on his return from coronavirus isolation as Lazio beat rock-bottom Crotone 2-0 under driving rain in southern Italy on Saturday.
Immobile’s diving header put Lazio ahead in the 21st minute on a water-logged pitch after storms in the sole of Italy.
It was the fourth Serie A goal in six games this term for the top scorer in Europe last season, who had missed Lazio’s last two league games.
The Italy international was also involved in the second goal, sending Joaquin Correa through just before the hour mark as the rain briefly subsided in Calabria.
Argentine Correa fired in his first league goal this season from a tight angle through the legs of Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.
Simone Inzaghi’s side moved up to fifth in the early Serie A table.
Crotone fell to their sixth defeat in eight games as they remain winless in their return to the top flight after two seasons in Serie B.
Champions Juventus, in sixth position, host Cagliari later Saturday looking to close the gap on leaders AC Milan, who play at third-placed Napoli on Sunday.
Later Saturday, seventh-placed Atalanta visit promoted Spezia.
-
Local Sports
Former football stars grace Dubai Fitness...
The match was co-hosted by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai’s... READ MORE
-
Football
Chelsea beat Newcastle to take top spot
Chelsea are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and... READ MORE
-
Cricket
My IPL performance has taken pressure off this...
He feels that post IPL, his white ball form is in control and that's... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Mastering the mind games helped Swiatek reach...
Swiatek free-wheeled her way to becoming the youngest French Open... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews