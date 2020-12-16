Huge demand for Maradona's signed shirts in UAE after legend’s death

The death of Maradona has increased the demand for shirts and images signed by a player many describe as the greatest of all time

Demand in the UAE for Diego Maradona’s signed shirts has rocketed following the death of the iconic Argentinian footballer.

Normally, the market is dominated by modern legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as fans want to lay their hands on the signed shirts, footballs and photographs of the two great rivals.

But in recent weeks, the Barcelona and Juventus superstars have been replaced by legendary figures such as Maradona and Pele.

Craig McKelvie, the CEO of Dubai-based Seventy8 Sports, Liverpool Football Club’s official retail partner in the Middle East, says there has been a huge demand for Maradona shirts.

“At this time of year we are always busy with The Boot Room Collection – which is the division looking after signed merchandise and memorabilia,” McKelvie said.

“But the death of Maradona has increased the demand for shirts and images signed by a player many describe as the greatest of all time.

“What is also interesting is we are also seeing so many more requests for other legends such as Pele – and I think that is simply related to people understanding these greats of the game will not be around forever.”

In the summer, a signed Maradona shirt would sell for around 7,000 dirhams in the UAE but in the last week that has moved to a starting price of 11,000 dirhams.

And away from football, the demand for Michael Jordan merchandise has also shot up on the back of the massive success of Netflix show, The Last Dance.

“There is a 60,000 dirhams signed Jordan jersey in Virgin Megastore at Mall of the Emirates with huge interest in it, which shows you what exposure like The Last Dance can do,” McKelvie added.