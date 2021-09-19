High-flying Brighton earn 2-1 victory over Leicester
Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 2-1 home win over Leicester City on Sunday thanks to a controversial penalty and a Danny Welbeck header that put them third in the Premier League despite Jamie Vardy’s 150th goal in his 250th game for the Foxes.
The hosts went ahead after 35 minutes when Leicester’s Jannik Vestergaard was adjudged to have handled the ball and despite the replay showing he was being fouled by Neal Maupay the decision stood, with Maupay blasting home the spot kick.
Welbeck made it two five minutes after the break, stealing in behind Vardy to score with a glancing header form a free kick, but Vardy was not ready to let the game go.
The striker pulled one back for Leicester in the 61st with a close-range finish after a delightful ball from Youri Tielemans and the visitors surged forward looking for an equaliser.
The Foxes had the ball in the net twice more before the final whistle but both times Harvey Barnes was judged to be in an offside position as the home side hung on to win.
The victory lifts Brighton to provisional third spot on 12 points, one behind leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, though they could be overtaken if Chelsea win at Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday. Leicester are 12th on six points.
