Guardiola says Man City interested in Kane, not Messi

Right now it's not in our thoughts, Guardiola said

Lionel Messi is not in Manchester City’s sights now that the Argentine striker is leaving Barcelona, but the Premier League champions would be interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

“Right now it’s not in our thoughts,” the former Barcelona player and manager told reporters when asked about any possible interest in Messi.

Guardiola was speaking a day after City completed the signing of midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record 100 million pounds ($139 million).

Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona, for financial reasons, was also announced on Thursday.

Guardiola said he would have loved, as a fan, for Messi to see out his career at Barcelona but the club needed to be sustainable.

He hailed Messi as “the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life”.

The manager confirmed City’s interest in signing England captain Kane but said nothing could happen without Tottenham’s agreement.

“He plays for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished,” said the manager.

City play FA Cup winners Leicester City in the pre-season Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.