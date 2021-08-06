Guardiola says Man City interested in Kane, not Messi
Right now it's not in our thoughts, Guardiola said
Lionel Messi is not in Manchester City’s sights now that the Argentine striker is leaving Barcelona, but the Premier League champions would be interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
“Right now it’s not in our thoughts,” the former Barcelona player and manager told reporters when asked about any possible interest in Messi.
Guardiola was speaking a day after City completed the signing of midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record 100 million pounds ($139 million).
Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona, for financial reasons, was also announced on Thursday.
Guardiola said he would have loved, as a fan, for Messi to see out his career at Barcelona but the club needed to be sustainable.
He hailed Messi as “the most extraordinary player I have seen in my life”.
The manager confirmed City’s interest in signing England captain Kane but said nothing could happen without Tottenham’s agreement.
“He plays for Tottenham Hotspur and if Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished,” said the manager.
City play FA Cup winners Leicester City in the pre-season Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday.
-
Football
Guardiola says Man City interested in Kane, not...
Right now it's not in our thoughts, Guardiola said READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Ashok on brink of famous golf...
She is two strokes clear of a four-way tie for third, and only three... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Two Belarus coaches removed from...
Krystsina is now in Poland where she has been granted a humanitarian... READ MORE
-
Football
We let Messi go to save the club, says Barca...
"The club is above everything - even above the best player in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian expats plan holidays back home as UAE...
Many expats eagerly looking forward to spending time with their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Bahrain adds more countries to travel red...
Bahrain’s Civil Aviations Affairs issues travel advisory update. READ MORE
-
MENA
Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire on...
Hezbollah said it had targeted open ground near Israeli forces in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE makes push for vaccination for all
International forum aims to link countries that develop and produce... READ MORE