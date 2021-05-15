- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Guardiola praises versatile Torres after hat trick
Torres said he is happy with his performance in his first season in England
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Ferran Torres after the Spain forward scored a hat trick, securing the Premier League champions a 4-3 victory at Newcastle United on Friday.
City twice fought back from a goal down and extended the gap at the top of the table to 13 points. That was City’s 12th consecutive victory in an away league game - a record in English football.
Torres, who signed from La Liga club Valencia for 20 million pounds ($28.20 million) last August, scored once in the first half of the game and twice in the second, taking his total goal tally for City this season to 13.
“He was fantastic all season and an incredible signing for us,” Guardiola said of the 21-year-old. “He’s a young player and can play in three positions up front.
“He can make incredible runs in behind but maybe we have to start to think about if he can play as a striker because every time he plays in that position he has a sense for goal, a real sense for goal.”
Torres said he is happy with his performance in his first season in England.
“It’s been a season of learning for me, the Premier League is a very different competition from what I was used to, it’s very physical,” he said.
“But I think I have adapted very well and I keep improving every day.”
-
Cricket
Aus IPL contingent may land in Sydney, BCCI to...
The Aussie players and members of the support staff, however, are... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England coach Silverwood set for summer break...
England have already adopted a rest-and-rotation policy for its... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bowlers were aware of ball-tampering tactics,...
The incident was labelled as the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ READ MORE
-
Cricket
England IPL players likely to miss Test series...
There could be some new faces in the team squad for the upcoming two-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Fines cannot be issued to motorists in...
Such fines also do not apply to those who are alone in vehicles. READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Maktoum now Chairman of Dubai Ruler's Court
The decree was issued on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Strange Covid rule has Indians stranded in...
It was not clear whether the new rule is being enforced by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,321 cases, 1,302 recoveries, 3...
More than 46.8 million tests have been conducted across the UAE to... READ MORE
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued