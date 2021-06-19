Germany stun holders Portugal 4-2 at Euro 2020
Portugal face France in their final game while Germany take on bottom side Hungary
Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.
The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving Germany a 4-2 victory.
Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals.
But defenders Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro soon put Germany ahead by scoring into their own net in the first half.
Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then scored two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.
Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th minute.
Both Portugal and Germany have three points in Group F, one behind France, which was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest.
Hungary has one point before its final group game against Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.
-
Football
Germany stun holders Portugal 4-2 at Euro 2020
Portugal face France in their final game while Germany take on bottom ... READ MORE
-
Golf
Golf: Stage set for EAGL's 'Mini-Series' 9-hole...
The main EAGL, scheduled to be held later this year, will be the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Danish takes Kings into play-offs, sends...
The story for Gladiators was the debut of left-arm spinner Arish Ali, ... READ MORE
-
Football
Barcelona to sign Netherlands forward Depay
Defender Eric Garcia has also joined Barca as a free agent from City READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Dubai eases travel restrictions from some...
Entry will now be permitted to residents who have received two doses... READ MORE
-
News
Covid-19: UAE's Alhosn app working again after...
The app had suffered an outage on Thursday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE suspends entry for travellers from 3...
The new restrictions will go into effect from Monday, June 21. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 community project to build coral reef...
Australian artist Sue Ryan will create the centrepiece sculpture,... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE