Germany stun holders Portugal 4-2 at Euro 2020

AP/Munich
Filed on June 19, 2021
Germany's Kai Havertz scores a goal against Portugal during the Euro 2020 match. — Reuters

Portugal face France in their final game while Germany take on bottom side Hungary


Germany finally clicked into gear at the European Championship, with a little help from defending champion Portugal.

The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving Germany a 4-2 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo put Portugal in the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play. It was his first goal against Germany and his third at Euro 2020. It also extended his all-time tournament record to 12 goals.

But defenders Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro soon put Germany ahead by scoring into their own net in the first half.

Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then scored two more for Germany early in the second half — becoming the first players within the squad to score at a European Championship.

Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th minute.

Both Portugal and Germany have three points in Group F, one behind France, which was surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in Budapest.

Hungary has one point before its final group game against Germany on Wednesday in Munich. France will play Portugal in Budapest.




