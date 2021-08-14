Football
Former UFC champion Khabib signed by Russian soccer club

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on August 14, 2021
Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready for new challenge. — Reuters

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24


Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from Mixed Martial Arts in October last year, has been signed by third-tier Russian soccer club FC Legion Dynamo.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24, his first fight following the death of his father Abdulmanap from complications caused by Covid-19.

Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories.

In January, Nurmagomedov revealed his intentions to transition to soccer, tweeting https://twitter.com/TeamKhabib/status/1353440329656004608 that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and “ready to accept offers”.

Legion Dynamo, who play in the third-tier Russian Professional Football League and are third in the competition this season, announced the signing on Instagram with a photo of Nurmagomedov shaking the hand of a club official.




