Football legend Pele ready for 'extra time' after leaving ICU
Pele left the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital following surgery to remove a tumour
Pele said he is ready for “90 minutes, plus extra time” after leaving the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Sao Paulo hospital following surgery to remove a tumour from the Brazilian soccer great’s colon.
The 80-year-old Pele, a three-time World Cup winner, was admitted to Alberto Einstein hospital after the tumour was found during routine tests. The tumour was removed earlier this month and sent for analysis.
“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received around here,” Pele said on Instagram.
“Thank you very much to each one of you, who dedicated a minute of your day to send me positive energy. Love, love and love! I have already left the ICU and I am in my room.
“I continue every day happier, with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We will be together soon!”
Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the Covid-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.
-
Football
Football legend Pele ready for 'extra time' after ...
Pele left the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital following... READ MORE
-
Football
Champions League: PSG coach defends Messi after 1-...
Messi failed to make a big impact on his first Champions League match ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE,...
Fans can buy tickets from September 16 for the remainder of the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL 2021: First match is key to Delhi Capitals'...
Kaif said that the first match will set the tone for the rest of the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Creek: Sunken boat weighing 90 tonnes...
The ship was an abandoned floating restaurant in the Rigga Al Buteen... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Emirates is hiring 3,000 cabin crew, 500 airport...
The airline has also been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other... READ MORE
-
News
Emirati-Israeli friendships bloom in first year...
While some Emiratis started attending Shabbat dinners, Israelis got... READ MORE
-
Government
UK, UAE to launch ambitious ‘Partnership...
UK PM will host Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for a bilateral meeting at... READ MORE
News
UAE's largest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
15 September 2021
News
UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads
15 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13 series launch: UAE pre-order date, prices announced
15 September 2021
News
Sharjah Ruler orders wage hike to Dh17,500 for retired federal officers
15 September 2021
Cricket
IPL will welcome fans back to stadiums in UAE, says BCCI
15 September 2021
Markets
Planning to buy gold? September is the best time