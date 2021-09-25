Football legend Pele playing cards, smiling after surgery
These last days, he has taken several steps, Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photos of the two of them playing cards
Football legend Pele, 80, has taken “several steps” towards recovery after a colon operation three weeks ago, his daughter said Friday.
“These last days, he has taken several steps,” Kely Nascimento said in a message on Instagram with photos of the two of them playing cards, Pele smiling.
“He taught me how to play a card game and he is beating me hands down,” she added.
On Wednesday, Nascimento had posted a video of the former Number 10 singing the anthem of Santos, his former club.
The three-time World Cup winner had undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor, detected during a routine checkup, on September 4, and left intensive care last week.
The results of the biopsy have not been made public.
Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has had various stints in hospital.
-
Football
Football legend Pele playing cards, smiling after ...
These last days, he has taken several steps, Kely Nascimento said in... READ MORE
-
Football
Ronaldo could play even at the age of 40, says...
The Portugal forward has scored four goals for United since returning ... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Jayawardene named consultant for Sri Lanka's T20...
Jayawardene will also be a consultant and mentor to Sri Lanka's Under-... READ MORE
-
Cricket
England players had no role in Pakistan pullout...
Team England Player Partnership (TEPP), which represents England's... READ MORE
-
Americas
Quad to cooperate on cyberspace, pledge to combat ...
Leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the US to secure critical... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic...
Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline