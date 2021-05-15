- EVENTS
Flamboyant Leeds turn on the style in 4-0 win at Burnley
Both sides are safe from relegation and the win kept Leeds in 10th place on 53 points
Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo were all on target as a rampant Leeds United trounced hapless Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor in the Premier League on Saturday.
Poland international Klich finished off a flowing United move to open the scoring in the 44th minute, bending his shot around centre back James Tarkowski and past the desperate dive of Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.
Harrison doubled United’s advantage on the hour mark, getting a foot to Ezgjan Alioski’s powerful drive through a crowd of bodies after a corner, to flick home past Peacock-Farrell.
Harrison turned provider for United’s next, scored by substitute Rodrigo, who chipped the ball over Peacock-Farrell from close range in the 77th minute.
The pair combined again three minutes later as United sealed the points in style. Rodrigo could have had a hat-trick as Leeds ran riot in the second half, but was denied twice by Peacock-Farrell.
Both sides are safe from relegation and the win kept Leeds in 10th place on 53 points, two behind ninth-placed Arsenal, while Burnley stay 15th on 39 points.
