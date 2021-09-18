Football
Fiorentina join Serie A leaders with Genoa win

AFP/Milan
Filed on September 18, 2021
Fiorentina's Nicolas Gonzalez (left) and Genoa's Andrea Cambiaso vie for the ball during a Serie A match. — AP

Genoa sit 14th with three points after their third defeat of the season

Fiorentina continued their strong start to the season on Saturday with a 2-1 win at Genoa which moves them level with Serie A’s leading teams.

Riccardo Saponara’s beautifully struck opener on the hour and a Giacomo Bonaventura goal a minute from the end were enough for Vincenzo Italiano’s team to run out winners for the third match in a row.

The Tuscan outfit are fourth, level on nine points with Jose Mourinho’s leaders Roma, AC Milan and Napoli, who are all yet to play this weekend.

Genoa, who pulled one back from the spot deep in stoppage time through Domenico Criscito, sit 14th with three points after their third defeat of the season. — AFP




