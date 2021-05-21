- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Fifa to carry out study on holding World Cup every two years
Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an 'eloquent and detailed proposal'
Fifa will carry out a feasibility study on holding the World Cup and the women's World Cup every two years after backing a proposal at its annual congress on Friday.
The two competitions are currently held every four years but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) put forward a proposal for a study of the impact of switching to every two years.
"We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture. The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic," said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal.
"It is time to review how the global game is structured and to consider what is best for the future of our sport. This should include whether the current four year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and commercial perspective," he added.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an ‘eloquent and detailed proposal’ with 166 national federations voting in favour with 22 voting against.
Infantino said the study would look into the qualification systems for the tournaments.
-
Football
Fifa to carry out study on holding World Cup...
Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an 'eloquent and detailed... READ MORE
-
Football
Zidane's future hangs in balance ahead of La Liga ...
It's not important if I am here or someone else is, the important... READ MORE
-
Football
La Liga: Atletico on cusp of glory, but Real...
If they beat Real Valladolid on Saturday, they will be crowned... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Bangladesh expecting tough fight against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have a strong record at home, winning all but one of their ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan shares picture of his...
The Crown Prince welcomed his twins on Thursday. READ MORE
-
Business
UAE: 100% foreign ownership will cut cost of...
Expo 2020 Dubai will need conducive business environment. READ MORE
-
Aviation
Air India passengers' data leaked after...
The airline said it has taken steps after the data security incident. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Hindu doctor recites Kalima Shahada for dying...
Former UAE resident, Dr Rekha Krishnan, attributed her gesture as a... READ MORE