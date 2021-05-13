Football
Everton's Champions League hopes fade after Villa stalemate

Filed on May 13, 2021
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez vie for the ball. (Reuters)

The result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea


Everton’s faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were all but extinguished following a goalless draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday.

Villa defender Tyrone Mings headed the home side’s best chance wide from Douglas Luiz’s cross, when he should have at least tested Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

After an uninspiring first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton improved with Ben Godfrey drawing a save from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.

But Everton failed to create any clear chances late in the game and the result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.




