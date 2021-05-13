- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Everton's Champions League hopes fade after Villa stalemate
The result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea
Everton’s faint hopes of a top-four Premier League finish were all but extinguished following a goalless draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Thursday.
Villa defender Tyrone Mings headed the home side’s best chance wide from Douglas Luiz’s cross, when he should have at least tested Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.
After an uninspiring first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton improved with Ben Godfrey drawing a save from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez.
But Everton failed to create any clear chances late in the game and the result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.
-
Football
Everton's Champions League hopes fade after Villa ...
The result left the Merseyside club eighth in the table, eight points ... READ MORE
-
Football
Chelsea face 'big fight' for top four finish in...
Tuchel conceded he was to blame for Chelsea's first defeat in eight... READ MORE
-
Football
EU Court to decide on Super League legality
Nine clubs — Man United, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea,... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Nadal saves two match points to win Rome epic
Nadal was trailing a set and 0-3 down in the second set before... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Critical patient with expired insurance...
Friends and well-wishers come together for a noble cause. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passes away at...
Tributes pour in after the demise of the philanthropist at 84 due to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE approves Pfizer jab for 12-15 age...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention announces the decision READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Incredible India deserves respect, writes Matthew ...
World media spared no time in lambasting a country of a whopping 1.4... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers