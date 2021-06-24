Euro 2020: Wembley suits us, Germany relish facing England in last 16
Germany face Gareth Southgate's England in London next Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals
Manuel Neuer says Germany are relishing a return to Wembley to face England in the last 16 of Euro 2020, 25 years after breaking English hearts at the tournament.
Germany were facing elimination from Group F on Wednesday until second-half replacement Leon Goretzka fired in the crucial late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Hungary which put Joachim Loew’s side into the last 16.
Germany now face Gareth Southgate’s England in London next Tuesday for a place in the quarterfinals.
“It was a thriller, tough on the nerves,” said relieved Germany goalkeeper Neuer.
“England will be a completely different game. We want to go further. And Wembley suits us,” he added with a grin.
England will be looking to avenge their Euro 96 semifinal defeat to Germany at Wembley when the hosts lost on penalties while the Germans went on to beat the Czech Republic in the final.
Hungary took a shock lead in Munich through captain Adam Szalai. Kai Havertz headed in Germany’s second-half equaliser, but the visitors scored again less than two minutes later through Andras Schaefer.
Goretzka spared Germany’s blushes when the Bayern Munich midfielder came off the bench and smashed in the equaliser six minutes from time.
“I am delighted, we have no doubts now and are full of confidence,” said Goretzka.
Germany coach Loew admitted his side made plenty of mistakes, but vowed “we will be better against England, I can promise that.”
Round of 16 (UAE Time)
Saturday, June 26
Wales vs Denmark (Amsterdam)
8pm
Italy vs Austria (London)
11pm
Sunday, June 27
Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Budapest)
8pm
Belgium vs Portugal (Seville)
11pm
Monday, June 28
Croatia vs Spain (Copenhagen)
8pm
France vs Switzerland (Bucharest)
11pm
Tuesday, June 29
England vs Germany (London)
8pm
Sweden vs Ukraine (Glasgow)
11pm
