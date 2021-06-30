Football
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Football

Euro 2020: Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 in extra-time to reach quarters

Reuters/Glasgow
Filed on June 30, 2021 | Last updated on June 30, 2021 at 01.44 am
Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk scores the second goal in the extra-time against Sweden. (Reuters)

Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome


Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarterfinals.

The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.

Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20151016&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=151019748&Ref=AR&profile=1052 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1052,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 