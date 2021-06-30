Euro 2020: Ukraine beat 10-man Sweden 2-1 in extra-time to reach quarters

Filed on June 30, 2021 | Last updated on June 30, 2021 at 01.44 am

Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome

Artem Dovbyk netted in stoppage time at the end of extra time as Ukraine squeezed past 10-man Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to claim the last available berth in the European Championship quarterfinals.

Late drama!



What a moment for Ukraine as Dovbyk wins it in extra time #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/J7tAv8Mbc9 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

The two sides were level at 1-1 after 90 minutes but the tide of the last-16 game changed when Sweden had defender Marcus Danielson sent off for a studs-up, high challenge nine minutes into extra time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s left-footed half-volley after 27 minutes gave Ukraine the lead but Emil Forsberg equalised when he hit home a deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before halftime.

Ukraine will now take on England in Saturday's quarterfinal in Rome.